Destination Illinois Holidays: East Peoria Festival Of Lights

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The most wonderful time of the year starts early in central Illinois.

From late-November until New Year’s Eve, Christmas celebrations and holiday displays light up our communities. One of the most iconic: the East Peoria Festival of Light’s Winter Wonderland. It gives families the chance to take in dozens of holiday displays.

Families can drive through the electric park for $10 and can top it off by tuning into 88.1 FM for holiday music to accompany the drive.

Whether you like lights, or maybe just want to see Santa, Folepi is spreading Christmas cheer around the area with something for everyone.