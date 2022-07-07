LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Libertyville in Chicago’s northern suburbs is home to recreation and natural beauty.

Independence Grove sits on a shimmering lake with access to the Des Plaines River Trail in Lake County. It was a vision of landscape designers to have a place in unity with nature.

From an industrial gravel pit, to and eco-friendly recreational mecca, the transformation is remarkable.

Weekends buzz with activity and community events of every variety.

Cyclists love the rolling trails so bring your bike. Non-Lake County residents pay a nominal admission fee to access the property. Bike and quadracycle are available to rent at the marina along with watercraft such as fishing boats, canoes, kayaks and paddle boards.

There’s catch and release fishing and great bird watching opportunities.

There’s a seasonal concert series and beer garden serving local brews.

Lively downtown Libertyville just two miles away.

More on the Destination Illinois series on our website at wgntv.com/destination