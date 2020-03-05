100+ People Who Care Tazewell County holds its first meeting in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– Community members gathered to give to a local non-profit at 100+ People Who Care Tazwell County’s first meeting Wednesday at the Pekin Public Library.

The event follows the model of speed philanthropy, where those in attendance each donate $50, then the group votes for which local non-profit to donate the money to.

The Founder of Tazwell County 100+ People Who Care Talena Michels said the event is a great way for people to give back to the community who might not have much free time to donate.

“The idea is just that you’re able to make an impact on an organization that you care about in your own community, and it just takes a little bit of time, we were here less than an hour tonight,” Michels said.

Those in attendance choose to donate $1,350 to Pekin Community Center. The non-profit was nominated by Pekin Mayor Mark Luft.

Mayor Luft said he hopes to see more people participate in Tazewell County 100+ People Who Care in the future.

“As this project grows I hope that we can continue to fill the room more and more and more, and continue to help more and more,” Luft said.

The goal of the organization is to eventually have over 100 members so they can donate over $5,000 every meeting.

Tazewell County 100+ People Who Care meetings will be held four times a year, the next meeting will be held on June 16. More information can be found on their Facebook page.