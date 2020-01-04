11th annual Anime-Zap! draws crowds in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill– Anime-Zap! is holding its 11th annual anime convention at the Embassy Suites in East Peoria this weekend.

The convention is expected to draw 1500 people over the weekend. Guests will be able to attend cosplay contests, play video and board games, and take part in different panels and dances.

CEO of Animecon.org Ryan Kopf said he thinks Cosplay is one of the biggest draws of Anime-Zap.

“Even though we just started a couple of hours ago people are already running around in their costumes just goofing off and having a blast,” Kopf said.

There were Cosplayers dressed as characters from several different anime Friday including Pokemon, Demon Slayer, and My Hero Academia.

One Cosplayer named Matthew Bennett was dressed as All Might from My Hero Academia said he loves to see that more people attending than last year.

“Every single year I’d like to see it grow, maybe outgrow the Venue even,” Bennett said.

Anyone who would like to attend can buy a weekend pass online or at the event for $40.