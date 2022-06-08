PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — For the second year in a row, artists were on the streets of Peoria Heights, capturing the beauty of their surroundings.

The En Plain Air art event was hosted by Exhibit A Gallery of Peoria Heights, where owner Barb Milaccio said 17 artists were participating.

Plein air painting, made mainstream by the French Impressionists, is a form of painting outside an art studio or gallery, with a focus on landscape painting.

Through the event, local artists are spending five days painting within a 25-mile radius of the gallery. Wednesday, those artists could be publicly observed creating their artworks at Tower Park and Grandview Drive.

Milaccio said the event not only creates a new environment for artists, but creates a new way for people to interact.

“Come out and view these artists… talk with these artists, interact with them. They are passionate about their work,” she said.

All the paintings will be on display and available for purchase Saturday, June 11 at the gallery.