(WMBD) — A semi-truck turned into a bar and an all-electric pickup truck are both earning the votes of Illinoisans.

Both Onken’s Incorporated and Rivian are still in the running for their products to be named “The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois” this year.

The director of operations, J.R. Onken, said the support has been so exciting for the small family-run business.

“Everybody keeps voting for us, so it’s more of a personal touch, I guess. They have a connection with us,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of great employees here, so we’re honored to be included, and we’re happy to show off some of their work,” said Business Manager Amy Onken.

Rivian’s R1T electric pickup truck and Onken’s Incorporated’s Custom Semi-Trailer Bar both beat out the competition, earning enough votes to make it to the next round.

Out of more than 400 products initially in the running, Caterpillar made it to the top 16 with its D11 Dozer. However, it fell short and did not make the top 8.

The announcement came from the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association via Facebook Tuesday at noon.

The next round of voting to determine the top 4 will end April 17. Cast your votes here.