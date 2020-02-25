2020 is being called Peoria’s Year of the Guitar

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The guitar is a six-stringed instrument that’s been used in different musical genres for centuries and this year local organizations want it to be the common theme that brings the Peoria community together.

During a press conference, Tuesday, at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, JD Dalfonso, president of Enjoy Peoria, said a new community program highlighting the instrument is in motion to engage those in the area.

“There’s a lot of exciting things happening in the community in 2020 and we want to build upon that,” Dalfonso said. “Not just what the Riverfront Museum is doing, but the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Civic Center and for everyone to take advantage of what the guitar has provided for us and the experience it can bring.”

Dalfonso said Peoria 2020: Year of the Guitar is a call of action for Peorians to inspire, share and celebrate their events, concerts and rich history together featuring the guitar. He said many of the events attracting crowds to the River City this year, such as concerts and exhibits, feature the instrument.

“People got together last month to talk about the common things we can do to bring together the community,” Dalfonso said. “The guitar kept coming up so we decided to run with it, takes some action and we want the community to do the same thing.”

He also said the guitar has a cultural impact in Peoria that includes guitarist/songwriter Dan Fogelberg being a Peoria native and REO Speedwagon guitarist Gary Richrath teaching himself to play the guitar in East Peoria.

Bill Conger, curator from the museum, said the theme will culminate with an exhibit at the Riverfront Museum in September, and last until January of 2021, called “Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World.”

“This exhibition really examines the science of the guitar as well as much as the art so there will be many interactives that young people can kind of engage with and enjoy.”

Dalfonso said he wants anyone interested to go to the Peoria: Year of the Guitar’s Facebook or Instagram page and use the platform to celebrate themselves and any event that involves the acoustic and electric instrument.

Local organizations involved include Peoria Riverfront Museum, Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Peoria Civic Center, Peoria Public Library, Peoria Park District and WTVP.