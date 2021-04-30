22VA open new art exhibit at Bonnie Noble Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new 22VA art exhibit opened at the Bonnie Noble Center Friday.

22VA is a local veterans group that spread awareness about the veteran suicide rate and uses art as a form of therapy for veterans suffering from PTSD.

The exhibits opening ceremony featured remarks from the President of the Peoria Park District Board of Trustees Robert Johnson, and from the President of 22VA Michael Ragan. There was also a special musical tribute.

Peoria Park District Executive Director of Parks and Recreation Emily Cahill said the park district’s partnership with 22VA is great to have in honor of Memorial Month.

“We thought this was a really great partnership for us to raise the profile about not only this organization but the opportunity for other veterans in our community who may need this support,” Cahill said.

Vice President and Co-Founder of 22VA Randy Prunty said he hopes Peoria residents visit the gallery, and talk to any veterans who are there.

“If you see a veteran there, ask them about the art, every piece has a story,” Punty said. “It’s all about that story, and keeping the memory alive.”

The exhibit will remain in the Bonnie Noble Center through the end of May. Punty said the exhibit will also return to the Peoria Public library in November.