309 Week kicks off with sessions on promoting and growing businesses

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 309 Week brings together not only people but businesses that call Central Illinois home with multiple activities, this week to promote the Peoria area and celebrate those with common goals.

“309 Week for me is really just kind of highlighting a lot of the activities and events that are already kind of happening here within the Peoria area,” said Jake Hamann, executive director of Peoria Innovation Alliance.

Hamann is overseeing a small group workshop to help new businesses market more effectively.

“It’s really aimed at helping small businesses get themselves listed on platforms like yelp, trip advisor, and google business,” said Hamann.

Hamann says it’s easy to get lost in the workflow and miss out on bigger opportunities.

“They are so busy doing their day to day work, that sometimes they don’t have time to do those marketing things or those important things that help them promote themselves,” said Hamann.

Over in Morton at the Chamber of Commerce, executive director Leigh Ann Brown discussed the need to embrace workplace diversity.

“What that structure and environment looks like speaks a lot to people, of I’m gonna spend a lot of time and put in a lot of hard work and values into this organization, business, and I want it to be a good fit for where I’m going every day,” said Brown.

Brown believes sessions such as these will go beyond the big table and be used to make important decisions.

“I’m a believer of a life-long learner, so I think there is so much information out there these days that we can have a different viewpoint, different lenses and hearing information from different people and meeting people and understanding how are they gonna leverage the information,” said Brown.

Here are a few more activities this week. Get the full list from the link below.

3/12/20 Thursday 11a.m.-noon Peoria Made Branding Workshop w/ Kayla Phillips RSVP 3/12/20 Thursday 5:30p.m.-8:30p.m. Peoria Riverfront Museum Peoria Made Panel & Movie Screening RSVP

https://www.peoriaonpurpose.com/309week?fbclid=IwAR32HBQl1hGYaDS5xAO-4uGDS8_aeP63rSZ50_8U7UNEp779FUa-VEfo_Mw