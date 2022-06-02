Note: This article contains language that some may find offensive.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Since 1995, 36 women have been murdered or have gone missing in the Peoria area, local activists reported.

Saturday, June 4, those activists will hold their second “SlutWalk Peoria,” a peaceful walk and demonstration protesting rape culture.

At the event, hosted by JOLT Harm Reduction Peoria, an installation will be unveiled, showcasing 36 dresses to represent the 36 missing and murdered women.

Kshe Bernard, one of the hosts of Saturday’s walk, said they will hang the dresses on a twine rope. They will be numbered one through 36, and red paint may also be splattered on the dresses to symbolize violence against women.

According to Bernard, the purpose of the in-your-face installation, and the SlutWalk as a whole, is to “try to provoke outrage and public investment in these women.”

“More women go missing every year,” Bernard said. “We cannot abide that.”

2021 was Peoria’s first “SlutWalk.”

Bernard said last year’s SlutWalk, the first of its kind in Peoria, garnered overwhelming support. This year, she said, the walk will be bigger, with more vendors and speakers.

At the walk, Bernard said she will speak about policing and sexual assault victims.

“I have not had to interact with the police here, but I do serve clients who do,” said Bernard, also the Outreach Supervisor at JOLT Harm Reduction. “They don’t feel like they are treated well by the police here in Peoria all the time in regard to sexual assault and/or rape.”

She said other speakers will address transgender people of color, consent, and many other topics.

The attendees will then be invited to march to both courthouses in Peoria.

“This is kind of a tie-in with what we feel is the attack on women in this country right now,” Bernard said, likely referring to the uncertain fate of Roe v. Wade.

The SlutWalk begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Gateway Building in Downtown Peoria.