99-year-old Creve Coeur resident celebrates birthday with over 100 letters

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — A Creve Coeur resident was surprised with over 100 letters for her 99 birthday Friday.

Francis Allen was born on April 30, 1922. Her family moved to Creve Coeur when her father got a job at Caterpillar.

To celebrate her birthday, her grandchildren wanted to surprise her with 99 birthday cards. Allen’s granddaughter Lisa Waggoner said they made a Facebook event to help gather all the cards from friends and family.

“We thought it would be nice for her, she has everything she wants or needs, so cards will be something to give her to sit and enjoy, something from the heart,” Waggoner said.

The family originally planned to gift 99 cards, but thanks to support from friends and family from multiple states they gathered 135 cards.

Allen was thankful for all the birthday wishes.

“It’s Just wonderful, to think that people did that, its just wonderful,” Allen said.

Allen has been an active member of the Creve Coeur community for much of her life. Allen was involved with the Creve Coeur Woman’s club, and help raise money to get the Creve Coeur Library built in the 1950s. Allen also served on the Creve Coeur council and zoning board.

Allen and family look forward to having an even bigger celebration for her 100 birthday next year.