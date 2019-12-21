A company offers Kettle match for the final three days of Kettles

PEORIA, Ill.– The Zanfel organization has offered to match kettle donations during the final days of collections.

Zanfel will match up to $20,000 donated to the red kettles on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. All money will go to support the Tree of Lights campaign.

The Tree of Lights Campain has raised $1,097,150 of its $1,650,000 goal. Divisional Commander Jesse Collins said he hopes Peoria area residents will help contribute to local needs.

“It’s really really important, while there are so many other needs in our country, that people remember that Peoria has people in need and the army is here to help them,” Collins said.

The money raised will support local salvation army services including homeless services, feeding programs, and their child care center.

If you can’t make it to the red kettles you can also donate by calling (309) 655-7220 or by visiting their website.