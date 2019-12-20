A new podcast will be showcasing interesting people and places around Peoria

PEORIA, Ill.– Two Peoria residents are starting a podcast highlighting interesting people and places around Peoria.

Co-Hosts Alex Turner and Austin Savage recorded the third episode of The People of Peoria Podcast with Nick Babcock at the bearded owl Thursday.

Alex Turner said they wanted to be a resource to help inform people new to the area about interesting things to do locally.

“Neither of us are from the area so we wanted to be able to provide interviews and these types of resources to people who might not know about these places or are new to the area and might not know what to do,” Turner said.

The podcast will include interviews with business owners and local influencers involved with charities, nonprofits, and local events.

Austin Savage said they have been gathering lots of local interest in the podcast.

“We’ve really had a lot of people interested in being on the podcast or listening and yeah it’s awesome we’re excited to launch it,” Savage said.

The podcast will go live on January 1. and a new episode will be released bi-weekly after that.

If you or someone you know would like to be part of their podcast, they can be contacted at thepeopleofpeoriapodcast@gmail.com or on Facebook.