Activist hold rally in Peoria to demand Trumps Impeachment

PEORIA, Ill.– Indivisible Peoria hosted a rally to demand lawmakers impeach President Trump on the corner of University and Main street Tuesday.

The rally was one of over 500 that happened all around the country. These rally come after the House Judiciary Committee voted to impeach the President on counts of abuse of power and obstructing congress during their investigation Friday.

Co-leader of Indivisible Peoria Jean Sloan said she was happy to see over 100 activist show up to the rally.

“It’s great to see all this energy out,” Sloan said. “I’m very proud of Peoria and central Illinois for turning out tonight on this cold night.”

Seth Dickson is a Trump supporter who attended the rally waving a Trump 2020 flag spoke up on behalf of the president.

“It’s really hypocritical that these people are out here protesting saying no one is above the law and they support candidates that think their above the law,” Dickson said.

The Full house will spend six hours Wednesday debating the resolution to impeach President Donald Trump.