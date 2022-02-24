PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Founder of Reditus Laboratories and PAL Health Technologies has started another business in Pekin.

An open house and ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the opening of AJR Brands on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Dr. Aaron Rossi is the CEO of AJR Brands, which helps clients effectively develop and transform their brand identity.

“Brand identity is a key thing, in my opinion, in developing, transforming, and growing your company,” Rossi said.

AJR Brands will be offering a wide array of services, including prints, design, websites, apparel, business cards, and banners.

“It’s not just printing, printing is definitely a part of it, but you need a logo, you need a design,” Rossi said. “Graphic design, website design, all those kinds of things are up our wheelhouse.”

According to an AJR press release, their Chief Creative Officer is Dwain Barker, who has 11 years of graphic design experience.

“We have an incredible staff of futuristic thinkers who truly care about what they produce,” Barker said. “I think our clients will see and experience the detail that our staff puts into each masterpiece.”

AJR Brands’ design, branding, and print production laboratory are located at 1805 Riverway Drive in Pekin, in the same building as PAL Health Technologies and beside Reditus Laboratories.

More information is available on Facebook and their website.