Alcohol Awareness Month: ‘I’m happy, I’m joyous and I’m free,’ AA member encourages new members

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — April is Alcohol Awareness Month.

One alcohol anonymous member in Peoria who wishes to be unidentified said with people being isolated for more than a year — it’s the perfect storm to get some alcoholics to pick up a bottle.

The AA member said alcoholism thrives on loneliness, but he wants to let the community know they are not alone.

He said the website AAPeoria.org have more than 200 AA meetings a week.

“AA is probably one of the only places where you can walk into a room and everyone can relate to the way you are feeling. Everyone was right where you were. The feeling of loneliness quickly disappears,” he said.

He told WMBD he has been sober for five years, and the journey to sobriety starts with going to a meeting and taking it one day at a time.

“Even though I still had family in my life, I was in a place of loneliness, despair, and hopelessness. And today my life is unrecognizable from the past, today I am happy, I am joyous, and I and free. I owe all that to AA,” he said.

Peoria Area Alcoholics Anonymous is currently virtual. Click here to find the next meeting.

For immediate help, call the national alcohol hotline at 866-208-7552 or Peoria’s 24/7 Hotline at 309-687-1329.