‘All of my friends and I are so thankful that we have these great parents,’ | Parents plan MORP for seniors

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Prom is canceled for Farmington Central High School (FCHS) seniors, but their parents aren’t taking no for an answer.

Several parents came together this week to make a plan to throw FCHS’s class of 2021 a MORP, also known as an alternative prom.

FCHS senior Courtney Marit said she is frustrated that her senior year is not going as she imagined, but she is excited to able to have a resemblance of prom.

“All of my friends and I are so thankful that we have these great parents that can come together and do this for us,” Courtney said.

Marit was a sophomore when the pandemic hit and has nearly missed her entire high school career.

“It’s really unfortunate (we) can’t do anything with the school,” she said.

More than a dozen parents with seniors at FCHS came together to plan a MORP for their children before they leave the nest. Jennifer Marit, Courtney’s mother, spearheaded the idea.

“These seniors are not going to get another chance to have these memories,” Jennifer Marit said.

Zac Chatterton, Farmington’s superintendent, said a prom is a dance at the end of the day and it comes with a lot of restrictions.

“I am sorry, I can’t do anything more than saying I am sorry,” he said. “You never want to be the person that says no to very important events in kids’ lives but it’s for safety.”

At least one school is hosting a prom this year. IVC District 321 sent an email to parents stating prom is a go, but with safety measures.

Chatterton said districts are allowed to apply the IDPH and county health department guidelines how they see fit.

Jennifer Marit said only seniors and their date will be able to attend the MORP. It will be held on May 1 at Norris Outdoor Adventure in Farmington.

The parents are meeting Wednesday night, March 24 to finalize the MORP’s theme and safety measures.

Those who would like to donate prizes or money to help it all come together can drop them off at Snips Hair Studio in Farmington.

Chatterton said the school is planning an outdoor after-prom event for the juniors and seniors. A definite date is not confirmed, but he said it will be at the beginning of May.