PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the country continues to face a worker shortage, companies became desperate. Some even reached out to former employees.

WMBD highlighted one such retiree, Linda Happe-Marlyere.

She worked as a Licensed Clinical Nurse with OSF HealthCare, but retired in July 2020.

“I kept seeing all the newscasts and everything when I retired in July of 2020,” she said. “And about the governor saying ‘we need help.’”

Her career in healthcare proves her altruism, and it seems to be rooted in her faith.

“I said, ‘You know Lord, I think I can help with this,’” she said.

In a twist of fate, Happe-Marlyere said, the opportunity came calling– literally.

“Two days later, OSF calls and says ‘Linda, would you like to help us with the vaccine clinic?” she said. “And I said absolutely.”

Under normal circumstances, she said she would never have considered coming out of retirement. But nothing about healthcare in the past two years has been normal.

“None of us have ever been through a pandemic. So I wanted to help. This is just one area I felt … I can help with this.”

She said her friends who did not consider such a move understood why she would.

“‘If anybody would do it, it would be you.’ That’s what they usually say,” Happe-Marlyere recalled.

She now works in a vaccine clinic for OSF.

“It’s a totally different kind of nursing, but it’s so rewarding… this is something special,” she said.

The perks of coming out of retirement to work again, she said, meaning she can choose her own hours. She’s working one or two days a week usually.

Her plan is, of course, to go back into retirement soon. However, she also knows the fourth dose of the vaccine is coming, and she wants to be in the frontlines administering it.

Happe-Marlyere said working is very rewarding for her, but on top of that, she is honored to have won a Daisy Award.

Here is the story, according to Happe-Marlyere:

“I had a patient very frightened– absolutely sobbing… I really comforted her and just told her about the vaccine… I was privileged to do a drug study with Pfizer for 7 years… I told her all the different things I had to do with that. If they did dot their Is and cross their Ts for that, I know that the science that developed this vaccine was even more crucial. So I think I really helped her,” she said.

After this, the mother-daughter duo wrote a very nice and complimentary letter for Happe-Marlyer, earning her the award.

“I was deeply honored and touched by that,” she said.