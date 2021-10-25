Animal adoption centers express caution towards black cats getting adopted during Halloween season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Although black cats can be seen as a staple of Halloween, animal shelter leaders are cautious about those looking to adopt black cats during the spooky season.

Kitty Yanko, the education coordinator at the Peoria Humane Society, said although leaders at the shelter are aware of the concern, they have not seen any abuse towards black cats during Halloween.

“Certainly, if anyone is concerned about the care of an animal, they should always call the animal shelter at (309) 672-2440 and report the abuse… and let an animal control officer look into it,” said Yanko.

Yanko said with the extensive application process, there would not be a reason to go through all that trouble, and pay a $75 adoption fee, to go home and hurt the animal.

Yanko also said at this time, they will not stop people from adopting cats, as the shelter is always taking in new animals and wants them to go to a good home.

Alex Menke at Stray Animal Midway Shelter in Hanna City said their animal adoption center will also not prevent anyone from adopting a black cat. Menke said there is not an official policy, however, there is an unspoken rule with measures in place to be cautious when people adopt black cats during this time.