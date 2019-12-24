Art Exhibit helps raise awareness about veteran suicide

PEORIA, Ill.– 22VA has been holding its 5th annual Veterans art exhibit at the Peoria public library.

22 VA is a group of Veteran Artists whose goal is to raise awareness about veteran suicide and also to use art as a way for veterans to express themselves.

The founder of 22 VA Michael Ragan said information about veteran suicide awareness does not get enough publicity.

“If 22 college kids caught the Zika virus today it would be considered an epidemic,” Ragan said. “22 veterans taking their life a day doesn’t seem to get enough publicity.”

The executive director of the Peoria Public Library Randall Yelverton said he was very excited to have the exhibit in the library.

“We’ve had it since the beginning of December it’ll be here till the end of January,” Yelverton said. “It will give people plenty of time to come see what we think is a very important project.”

Bruce Brown was a Photographer in the United States Marine Corps and has several of his pictures displayed in the exhibit. Brown said he is honored to be part of the exhibit.

“The variety of artists that are part of 22 VA is truly stunning and for me to be apart of it is probably one of the better honors and privileges I’ve had in my life,” Brown said.

The exhibit will be at the Peoria public library at 107 NE Monroe through the end of January.

22 VA is a non-profit organization, and Ragan said they are looking for art supply donations. To learn more about 22 VA you can contact them on Facebook.