Art exhibit helps spread awareness in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An event helped educate the Bloomington community about racism through art and conversations at Moses Montefiore Temple Monday.

“Racism through an Artist’s Lens” featured art from former Illinois State University Associate Dean of Students Rick Lewis. The seven paintings displayed at the event are from Lewis’s Invisible Men series.

Lewis said he believes that African-American men are often judged based on stereotypes from their appearances, so he created his art series to give people a chance to look at them in a different light.

“I created a series of artwork that gives the viewer a chance to look at these individuals face to face, to look at them without judgment, and try to suspend judgment and stereotype about these individuals and see them as humans and as art,” Lewis said.

The event was the third part of a program called “Conversations About Race.” Rabbi Rebecca Dubowe said that the program showed the community’s need to step up and help each other.

“It’s very important, especially within our faith community, to recognize that we need to step up and take responsibility and listen to our African American brothers and sisters,” Dubowe said.

The event was the last part of the Conversations About Race program, but Rabbi Dubowe hopes that members of the community will continue to learn from each other.