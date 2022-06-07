BELLEVUE, Ill. (WMBD) — While learning a family’s genealogy, Jon Caho and his sister discovered their great-great-grandfather, George Curtis, was a Civil War corporal.

Upon digging deeper into their research, the family found out Curtis was at Gettysburg and Antietam, both prominent battles of the Civil War. He served the Union Army.

Photo of George Edwin Curtis

“[We are] wondering if he was at the Gettysburg address,” Caho said, “which he probably was.”

“What he saw, I don’t think even a Congressional Medal of Honor would have been enough,” Caho continued. “I can’t imagine what he saw.”

Caho said at one point in Curtis’ military career, he was demoted from corporal to private. Apparently, Caho said, he lost his tent. He was charged a month’s pay, $5.67, then after a few months regained his former ranking.

“We need to know our history,” Caho said.

Curtis is buried at Swords Cemetery in Bellevue. The cemetery, unmarked and overgrown, is located next to Classy Grass on Plank Road. He is buried with his wife, as it was her family’s cemetery.

Tuesday morning, the American Legion Peoria Honor Guard commemorated the rediscovered legacy of George Curtis with a 21-gun salute, the playing of TAPS, and a flag folding. The flag was then presented to the surviving family.

The Peoria Honor Guard performing a 21-Gun Salute for George Curtis.

To start the ceremony, a member of the American Legion recited “A Soldier’s Poem:”

“It is the soldier, not the minister, who has given us freedom of religion. It is the soldier, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of the press. It is the soldier, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech. It is the soldier, not the campus organizer, who has given us a right to assemble. It is the soldier, not the lawyer, who has given us a right to a fair trial. It is the soldier, not the politician, who has given us a right to vote. It is the soldier who serves under the flag, whose coffin is draped by the flag, who allows the protester to burn the flag. It is the soldier who salutes the flag. We proudly salute and honor our soldiers for their service, bravery, and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy today.”

George Curtis’ surviving family.

“I can’t imagine what he had dreams of over the years of all that he saw,” Caho said.

Curtis was born in Australia and came to the United States as a teenager. He signed up for the Union Army at 19 years old. He signed up for three years and served in Company C65 New York Infantry.

George Curtis survived his time in the Civil War, and died in 1908.