BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Mike Henry and Andrea Vincent had lines out the door when they first opened their new shop, Big Mike’s Donuts & Coffee, two weeks ago.

The new coffee shop is the first of its kind for the village, Henry said of the new store which is located next to Pizza Hut in Bartonville. The pair wanted it to be a space where people can hang out. It was a gap in the community that needed to be filled.

“It’s something the community can all participate in,” Henry said, “kind of take pride in things like that.”

The doughnuts are made in-house every morning, with Henry leading the baking. Located at 1369 W Garfield, it’s open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day but Monday.

Andrea Vincent and Mike Henry sit together at their shop on Thursday, May 26

The walls of the shop are lined with movie and music posters from famous films like Pulp Fiction and The Breakfast Club. Henry and Vincent said it is a reflection of their personalities at their new business.

“Movies and music are our thing,” Henry said. “We like going to concerts, we like watching movies. We like just hanging out.”

“That’s what we’re comfortable with, and we were hoping people would come in and it would be a casual, comfortable [spot],” said Vincent. “This is us, for sure.”

The couple said they had overwhelming support from the community when they opened, especially their first week.

“People are surprised and happy when they see it,” Vincent said.

Big Mike’s is currently fully staffed, and all the workers are from the Bartonville area.

Henry and Vincent said they are excited to expand the business with more baked goods as time goes on.