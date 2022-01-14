Bella Rose Studio holds ribbon cutting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new studio hosted a ribbon-cutting with the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce in Northwoods Mall Friday.

Bella Rose Studio is an all-purpose portrait studio that provides professional photography services.

Bella Rose Studio Co-owner Joshua Elgin said they are a traditional portrait studio at heart and offer a variety of services including headshots, corporate photography, events, prints, and framing.

Co-owner Derek Bagby said what makes them stand out, is that they mix traditional and digital photography.

“We are incorporating traditional with the more modern new-age way of photography that has come a long way with media,” Bagby said. “We have kinda crossed into a digital age.”

A variety of props and backgrounds are available for anyone who comes in to have their picture taken. Timothy Lane, who is in charge of Marketing and Media for Bella Rose Studio, said they also offer digital editing.

“Derek is very good at manipulating photos, especially those from cosplay events and people in costumes,” Lane said. “If you have a Batman Character, he can put Gotham city in the background, and make it look like you are actually there.”

Elgin said they are willing to share their skills with local artists from the surrounding area.

“We want to be able to share our knowledge, and to share our experiences, and to be able to share what we have as far as resources with them,” Elgin said. “It is more about strengthening the community than it is about just taking good pictures.

Bella Rose Studio opens to the public Saturday at 11 a.m.

More information is available on their Facebook page.