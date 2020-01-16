Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Black Band Distillery on its way to open in Peoria’s Warehouse District

Digital Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill.– Construction is currently underway for the Black Band Distillery, which will be located at 1000 SW Adams Street in Peoria.

P.J. Hoerr Company is doing construction on the 120-year-old building. They are renovating the building with new windows, a new entryway, masonry repairs, and an ADA ramp.

The Black Band Distillery will brew its own whiskey, vodka, and gin. It will feature a bar, an outdoor wood deck, tastings, tours, as well as a light fare menu.

The Black Band Distillery plans to open in March. The distillery is currently looking for positions to fill, including a server and a cook.

Those interested can find more information on the Black Band Distillery Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story