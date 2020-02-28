Black history celebration sparks discussion about African American portrayals in media

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Central Illinois residents gathered for a Black History Celebration Thursday at the Proctor Recreation Center.

The celebration held a panel of news and media specialists, including WMBD’s Eugene Daniel III and Shelbey Roberts, to discuss the portrayals of African Americans in media.

Proctor Center Manager Jonelle McCloud said the event helped give a different perspective on the media and how it’s reported.

“I think the event was remarkable, it gave a different perspective on the media, on how you would report the media,” McCloud said. “So it was really a fantastic event.”

Morning Edition host for WCBU Peoria Public Radio Dan Musisi attended the celebration and said the panel was inspiring.

“Loved the event, it was very inspiring to see all these black journalists out and inspiring people in the community,” Musisi said.

Anyone who would like to learn more about future Proctor Recreation Center events and programs can visit their website.