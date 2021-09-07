Black Maple Coffee to open second location in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Following the success of its Canton location, Black Maple Coffee is bringing its second location to Farmington.

Making it a walk-up-only facility for the first two weekends of October, this project is four years in the making.

Recommending the signature latte, Emily Morton, the owner of the shop, said she and her employees are excited to start their new journey in Farmington.

“We’re super excited to bring Black Maple to Farmington. We already had a lot of Farmington customers. Some people drive all the way there before work from Farmington and back to work in Farmington, so we’re happy to maybe cut their commutes a little bit,” said Morton.

The coffee shop is opening up officially on Oct. 11 as a drive-through and walk-up facility on the corner of Butler Avenue and East Fort Street.