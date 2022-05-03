(WMBD) — ImpactLife, the sole blood supplier to Peoria-area hospitals, routinely comes up with new promotions to incentivize blood donation. This time around, donors have the unique opportunity to support efforts to help Ukraine.

ImpactLife partnered with Blood Centers of America (BCA) and Fresenius Kabi on a “Ukraine relief fund.”

“Certainly, the war in Ukraine affects all aspects of life,” Kirby Winn, Public Relations Manager for ImpactLife, said. “That does include blood donation and providing blood components for patients in hospitals in Ukraine.”

ImpactLife has a donor rewards program. Every time they donate, they rack up points that can be used to purchase swag and other trinkets as a prize for donating. But now, donors have the option to donate those points instead, in 500-point increments, to the Ukraine relief fund.

Winn said ImpactLife will match donations up to $10,000.

Joining the donor rewards program is free, Winn said, and people can register here.

Blood centers across the country are also joining this effort, and the blood vendor organization Fresenius Kabi is matching donations up to $250,000.

Winn clarified that no blood components are being sent to Ukraine, instead, funds will be donated to maintain the blood infrastructure in the country. That way, Ukrainian hospitals can get the supplies they need to collect and distribute life-saving blood.

The opportunity to donate donor points to this effort runs through June 14, which is also World Blood Donor Day.

Winn said this is the first time donors can donate reward points to a specific philanthropic cause. He asked the community to consider donating ahead of Memorial Day weekend, since the local blood supply typically dips during holidays.

This announcement, Winn said, comes on the one-year anniversary of ImpactLife’s name change.