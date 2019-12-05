Bloomington businesses using loose change to benefit St. Jude

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Got any nickels, dimes or quarters?

A Twin Cities woman is creating a way to make loose change, change peoples lives.

“I was up on the road by Wisconsin and heard on the radio that they were doing a million penny challenge, so I brought it up with someone at one of the bars, actually with the spotted dog owner and one of his friends said why do pennies when you could do quarters,” said Outreach Coordinator for OSF Jennifer Wilkes.

Wilkes is starting a challenge urging people to donate their change to help kids fight cancer.

“It’s a friendly competition and there is no loser in this because every single penny goes to St. Jude,” said Wilkes

she says already 12 businesses in the twin cities have pitched in.

“It’s just another one of those ways to give back, this seemed like the perfect opportunity to do something a little more long-term rather than just one night and really just compete with other people and see how much we can raise for St. Jude,” said General Manager at the Spotted Dog Jack Loomis.

This is the first year of the competition, but Wilkes says she hopes to continue this for years and years to come.

“To entice people to really work on this and really get the bars to promote it I have offered up a St. Jude cup, so it’ll be like the Stanley cup, we’ll have it engraved so we can start and do this every year or maybe every two years,” said Wilkes.

the competition is going on till Dec. 20 if you want to donate visit any of the 12 locations listed below.

Spotted Dog

1504 Morrissey

Bloomington, IL 61701

Windjammer Lounge

2303 Stern Dr

Bloomington, IL 61704

Old Town Tap & Restaurant

209 S Seminary St

Downs, IL 61736

DR McKays

909 N Hershey

Bloomington, IL 61704

Gill St. Sports Bar & Restaurant

3002 Gill St

Bloomington, IL 61704

Pub II

102 N Linden St

Normal, IL 61761

Reality Bites

414 N Main St

Bloomington, IL 61701

Elroy’s

102 W Washington St

Bloomington, IL 61701

Joe’s Station House

305 S Veteran’s Parkway

Normal, IL 61761

Joe’s Pub

3907 General Electric Rd

Bloomington, IL 61704

Cheeks Bar & Grill

1206 Towanda Ave #6

Bloomington, IL 61701