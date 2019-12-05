Bloomington businesses using loose change to benefit St. Jude

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Got any nickels, dimes or quarters?
A Twin Cities woman is creating a way to make loose change, change peoples lives.
“I was up on the road by Wisconsin and heard on the radio that they were doing a million penny challenge, so I brought it up with someone at one of the bars, actually with the spotted dog owner and one of his friends said why do pennies when you could do quarters,” said Outreach Coordinator for OSF Jennifer Wilkes.
Wilkes is starting a challenge urging people to donate their change to help kids fight cancer.
“It’s a friendly competition and there is no loser in this because every single penny goes to St. Jude,” said Wilkes
she says already 12 businesses in the twin cities have pitched in.
“It’s just another one of those ways to give back, this seemed like the perfect opportunity to do something a little more long-term rather than just one night and really just compete with other people and see how much we can raise for St. Jude,” said General Manager at the Spotted Dog Jack Loomis.
This is the first year of the competition, but Wilkes says she hopes to continue this for years and years to come.
“To entice people to really work on this and really get the bars to promote it I have offered up a St. Jude cup, so it’ll be like the Stanley cup, we’ll have it engraved so we can start and do this every year or maybe every two years,” said Wilkes.
the competition is going on till Dec. 20 if you want to donate visit any of the 12 locations listed below.
Spotted Dog
1504 Morrissey
Bloomington, IL 61701
Windjammer Lounge
2303 Stern Dr
Bloomington, IL 61704
Old Town Tap & Restaurant
209 S Seminary St
Downs, IL 61736
DR McKays
909 N Hershey
Bloomington, IL 61704
Gill St. Sports Bar & Restaurant
3002 Gill St
Bloomington, IL 61704
Pub II
102 N Linden St
Normal, IL 61761
Reality Bites
414 N Main St
Bloomington, IL 61701
Elroy’s
102 W Washington St
Bloomington, IL 61701
Joe’s Station House
305 S Veteran’s Parkway
Normal, IL 61761
Joe’s Pub
3907 General Electric Rd
Bloomington, IL 61704
Cheeks Bar & Grill
1206 Towanda Ave #6
Bloomington, IL 61701