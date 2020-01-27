Bloomington man pleads guilty to deadly hit-and-run

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The man accused of a deadly hit and run incident in June pleaded guilty Monday morning.

Jose Rodriguez has been charged with failing to report a crash that resulted in a death, which is a class 1 felony and could serve up to 15 years in jail.

On June 22 he drove through a stoplight on Main and MacArthur Avenue and collided with a motorcycle driven by Corey Cottrell. He then fled the scene and turned himself in the next day.

Rodriguez has been in ICE custody since August.

Rodriguez also faces a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Violet Hinojosa Cottrell, Corey Cottrell’s former wife and the mother of his two children. The case is expected to be updated on Feb. 13.