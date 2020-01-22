Bloomington plans to add more public safety cameras

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Bloomington Police Department has solved 29 shootings, seven robberies, four stabbings and three homicides with the help of public safety cameras.

And police say they are replacing and adding new ones.

“We’d like to add like five to seven cameras per year, nothing crazy, just selectively at strategic locations around town that we think would be of the best value. We’ll follow crime trends so that could draw where we place a couple at, but also just generally major intersections,” said Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath.

Currently, there are eight clearly visible and marked cameras throughout the city. They are programmed to protect your privacy, masking any windows and doors in view.

“Even if you did move the camera to follow a different direction those spots dynamically move with the camera angle itself so they’re never exposed to a recording, we’re not trying to look into people’s doors and windows, we just want to catch the general activity outside.”

No one monitors the footage live, they are only used to collect evidence after a crime has been reported.

After they are installed all home-owners nearby are notified they are up.