Bloomington Police present 2019 annual report

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington police department gave their 2019 annual report to Bloomington City Council Monday.

The report was presented by Bloomington Chief of Police Dan Donath. Total Crime is down 3% with 45 fewer reported incidents in 2019.

Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath said a key component to the low crime rate in Bloomington was the work of the local officers and detectives.

“One of the things that I think is a key component to the low crime rate in Bloomington is the work of our officers and our detectives, we have a lot of really hard-working officers and detectives that are smart and dynamic and they are a huge component to why our crime rate is low,” Donath said.

The biggest changes in 2019 include Homicides being down 89% and Robbery up 54 % from 2018.

Chief Danath warned that many of the robberies happened while people were trying to pick up things they bought online. He encourages Bloomington residents to make exchanges in the Bloomington Police parking lot do discourage robberies.