Bloomington Public Library to pick from four firms for its expansion

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Bloomington Public Library will soon see a much-anticipated expansion.

The board is expected to decide on an architecture firm in Tuesday night’s meeting.

“That would be for conceptual designs so hopefully maybe two to three options of different things since we are prioritizing what we can fit in this new budget range,” said Bloomington Public Library Director, Jeanne Hamilton.

Hamilton says the new budget is $15 million. Leaders say they are focusing on three main points of expansion.

“Our community room is always booked and we are seeing people want to be in a place where they can meet with each other and our programming needs too. We also see a high use of our teen area and we’d love to offer a children’s integrated learning and play space here too,” said Hamilton.

The library often books performers in the children’s section and leaders say they could really use the extra space.

“We’ve had to book performers for two different shows because we just don’t have enough space to get everyone in there for one performance,” said Children’s librarian Jesse Wier.

Traffic and usage of the library have been up in recent years, but the last renovation was all the way back in 2006.

“It was almost a band-aid because that project was scaled back then,” said Hamilton.

Leaders are very optimistic about the future of this project.

“We’re really excited about this we think it’s a huge need in the community we’re a place where people are coming and finding entertainment, education and just a building block for the community,” said Hamilton.