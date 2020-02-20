Bloomington to implement new road repair software, determines which ones need it most

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Every year winter weather brings cold, snow and of course potholes.

In an effort to fix roads more efficiently, crews in Bloomington are changing the way they repair them.

The old method was a manual process, where public works employees would determine which streets were the worst and repair those first.

“That allows our inspectors to go out and rate a street on a scale of 1-10, where 10 is brand new in perfect condition and one is pretty much failed,” said Kevin Kothe, director of the public works department.

Now they’ll be using a software called DOT or decision optimization technology.

“It uses computer algorithms to determine what streets ought to be treated next, whether it’s resurfacing or pavement preservation,” said Kothe. “The busier the road the software prioritizes it more based on the settings that we have. So a road with a few hundred cars a day verse a road with 10,000 cars a day, it would prioritize the road with 10,000 cars a day.”

The list of streets to be repaired will go to city council in March.

Kothe is hoping to have a contractor locked down by April.