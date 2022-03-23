PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a two-year hiatus, Peoria will celebrate the Fourth of July with a boom.

Red, White, and Boom is back, sponsored by UnityPoint Health and Adam Merrick Real Estate. According to a press release, the famous fireworks display attracts an estimated 200,000 people to the Peoria and East Peoria riverfront.

“Like anybody else, I’m excited about it too,” Mike Wild with Midwest Communications said. “I think there’s been a lot of pent-up demand for people to get back to some semblance of normalcy after the last couple of years.”

Red, White, and Boom ranks among the top 2% of fireworks shows in the country, Wild said.

“It’s a big show,” he said, “we fire about 2,000 shells per minute, it’s going to be about a half-hour-long show, and it’s really going to be a dazzling display.”

New vendors and elements are expected to be introduced, as Wild alluded to in an interview with WMBD.

Wild said events like these are important for the morale of the community.

“I think it’s a quality of life thing for the whole community,” Wild said. “It is a fireworks display, but it’s really more than that. The event, I think, signifies the wave of patriotism you have for Independence Day.”

The display is expected to bring “tourism dollars,” Wild said, for both Peoria and East Peoria.

This will be the 34th Red, White, and Boom display, and this year, there will be a special emphasis on the military, healthcare, and first responders.

“What a great opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to a whole lot of people,” Wild said. “So that’s something that’s going to be special and different this year.”

According to a press release, “Midwest Communications and its seven radio stations organize the event in conjunction with the Peoria Park District. It is supported by many community-minded sponsors.”

Those radio stations include 1470 and 100.3 WMBD, Mix 106.9 WSWT, 93.3 The Drive WPBG, KZ-102.3 WKZF, 104.9 The Wolf WXCL, 102.7 Super Hits, and Freedom 95.9 and AM 1290.

The fireworks explosions are “choreographed” to those radio stations.

As the Fourth of July draws closer, more information will be available on the event website.