Boys & Girls Club of Greater Peoria host National Drill Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Peoria teamed up with the Peoria Fire department to host a National Drill Day event Friday.

During the event, club members were able to interact with firefighters, and take part in activities that focus on safety and fire prevention.

Director of Programming for Boys & Girls Club of Greater Peoria, Chanel Hargrave-Murry‍, said they hoped the event would help the kids start to build relationships with local firefighters.

“We wanted them to come hang out with the kids, I think it was a great idea,” Hargrave-Murry‍ said.

Assistant Site Manager Aaron Williams said they taught the kids important tips to know in case of a fire.

“They actually teach them some good knowledge of what to do about the fire, make sure they get the smoke detectors at home, and who to call in case of emergencies,” Williams said.

Peoria Fire Engineer Cornell Brooks said he grew up in Peoria and wanted the kids to know they can be firefighters too.

“I am from the same neighborhood they are, so I feel that if I can do it, they can do it,” Brooks said.

Hargrave-Murry‍ said the kids are also looking forward to more events, including having boxers and martial artists visit on Oct. 11, for National Kick Butt Day.

More information on the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Peoria is available on their website.