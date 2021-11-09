‘Bradley Pride for Vaccination’ campaign started by students for students

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One group of students at a Central Illinois University is linking positivity with getting the vaccine.

“Bradley Pride for Vaccination” is a campaign run by a group of nursing students on the hilltop.

Motivated to get students vaccinated, a design was spread across the campus on t-shirts, buttons, pins, and more.

Anna Margarites, a student at Bradley University, said, “I received the design request and kind of the idea of the design, and so then I just mixed it up in photoshop and illustrator and created the vision.”

Whenever an item with the design is purchased, the money gets donated back into the Bradley Nursing Student Association (BNSA), allowing nursing students to purchase books, computers, and prep courses on an as-needed basis.

“I think having a symbol and a solid message to students to get vaccinated is extremely important today,” said Margarites.

With 87% of students and 90% of faculty fully vaccinated, the campaign’s goal is to keep a safe environment for every person on campus.

“I hope that the students take away an energy that it’s important to take care of your family, to take care of your community,” said Assistant Professor and Co-Advisor of BNSA at Bradley University Dr. Maureen Hermann.