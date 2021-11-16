Bradley students hold career fair for local youths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three Bradley students held a “Foster the Future” career fair for local youths at One World Café Tuesday.

The career fair was made possible by MPI Public Relations Group, which was made by three Bradley seniors, who partnered with Lutheran Social Services of Illinois and One World Café.

According to MPI Public Relations Group Director of Logistics Alexis Morman, the event gave youths that are preparing to enter the workforce an opportunity to talk to local businesses about hiring opportunities, and schools to further pursue education.

“We have T.J. Max, Peoria Production Solutions, EP!C,” Morman said. ” Lots of different businesses from different areas, because we want to give kids a lot of different areas that they can go into.”

The HR Director of Natural Fiber Welding Jean Moore said it is always nice to see those looking for jobs in person.

“It is one thing to read a job description, but it is another thing to actually talk to another human about it, to really look at some samples of what we actually make, hold it in your hand, and find out the backstory of who we are, and why you might want to work with us,” Moore said.

Moore said Natural Fiber Welding is looking to fill several entry-level positions available on their website.

Morman said they were talking with Lutheran Social Services of Illinois and One World Café to have the event continue in the future.

All information that was provided at the event is available on MPI Public Relations Group’s website.