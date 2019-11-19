Budweiser Clydesdales chime in to help local charities

PEORIA, Ill.– The Budweiser Clydesdales drew crowds to support local nonprofits at the Sheridan Village Hyvee Monday.

Sparky the 12-year-old Clydesdale stood outside Hyvee and let families pet him and take pictures with him to support Sophie’s kitchens food drive and the Salvation Army Kettle.

The Tri-county Development Director for the Salvation Army Rich Draeger said that he was lucky being able to get to work with the Budweiser Clydesdales.

“They told us that they were going to have the Clydesdale in town and wanted to know if there was some way that they could drive some more attention and help out some of the nonprofits in the area,” Draeger said.

Store director of the Sheridan Village Hyvee Elise Scheil believed guests and employees were very excited to see the Budweiser Clydesdales and said now is the perfect time of year to see them.

“I think it’s iconic,” Scheil said. “Clydesdale is a year-round thing, but for me, the holidays and the Budweiser Clydesdales go hand in hand,”

Clydesdale handler Mark Fisher said Sparky and the other Budweiser Clydesdales love event like these.

“They love coming out and seeing people, they love the attention,” Fisher said.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will have another charity event from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.Tuesday at the Grand Prairie Hyvee. As well as an event from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Brewers Distributing Company to collect canned food.