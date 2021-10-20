Canton High School class partnering with Habitat for Humanity to build a home

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One Canton High School class is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to build one home every school year for the community.

The houses the students build are for people from low to very low-income families, giving them a permanent home to live in.

“We’re doing two things at once. We’re making the community a better place, the kids can be a part of that, and they’re doing that same thing of building those skills,” said Building Trades Instructor for Canton High School Joshua Kemper.

Some of the students taking the class said joining it was not just for the experience, but to help the community.

“It feels good!” said Owen Simmons, a student at Canton High School. “I just like to volunteer and yeah, it’s just a great time.”

However, partnering with Habitat for Humanity is not just for the students. It allows the organization to accomplish its mission: bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope.

Wayne Wayman, executive director for Habitat for Humanity in Fulton County, said, “The idea here is to have a decent home at a decent price that most people that are [from] low-income families could not afford and have the ability now to pay for a home themselves and have ownership.”

The program at Canton High School is offered annually. The students begin building a house at the beginning of the school year and finish it when school gets out for the summer.