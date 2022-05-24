BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle locations are now offering COVID-19 booster shots for anyone ages five and above.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended a booster dose for the 5-11 age group, which should be taken at least five months after the original vaccinations.

“We continue to see data confirming being fully up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines as the best way to limit getting sick and the severity of disease,” Robert Healy, MD, associate chief medical officer for Quality, Patient Safety and Experience, said in a statement. “As we are seeing more and more positive cases in the region, it’s important for all community members, especially those most at risk, to do everything they can to stay well.”

Carle announced in a press release that the vaccine is still the safest and most effective way to reduce COVID-19 infection and severity of disease.