Cat personalities play role in adoption process, experts say

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cats may have nine lives, but now researchers said they also have seven distinct personality and behavioral traits.

Employees with the Peoria Humane Society and the Peoria County Animal Protection Service said they see the whole kit and caboodle with all different kinds of cats.

Ranging from playfulness and aggression towards humans to excessive grooming, cats can have a wide variety of different personality traits.

The Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) seems to attract outgoing and playful kitties.

“Those tend to get the most attention and adopted the most quickly, and they also tend to adjust the best to our shelter environment,” said PCAPS Director Becky Spencer.

Spencer said the shy cats take slightly longer to adjust and get adopted, but their personalities flourish when their comfort levels rise.

Peoria Humane Society Education Coordinator Kitty Yanko echoes that statement.

“The shelter sees thousands of cats every year and so the fun thing is they are all unique in their own way, so just like people, cats can have a personality,” Yanko said.

When adopting a new furry friend, Yanko reminded owners that cats need time to adjust to the household. If they are not acting like they did at the shelter, give them a few weeks to get used to the new environment.

“Once you get your cat in the home, and you kinda realize maybe they’re too outgoing, or maybe they’re too shy. We do offer help for that. Just call PCAPS and ask them what to do, and we’re going to be able to kinda support you through that,” Yanko said.

The adjustment from shelter life to home life may take time, but experts said patience and persistence are key.