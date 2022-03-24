PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cryptocurrency is still a fairly new industry, yet in its infancy, scammers have found ways to take advantage of the digital money.

“We saw a lot of activity with cryptocurrency scams in 2021, so we really wanted to dive into the subject and figure out what is going on in this industry and how can we help people protect themselves,” said Jessica Tharp, President and CEO of Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Central Illinois.

“Cryptocurrency is still fairly new to a lot of consumers out there,” Tharp said. “So there’s a lot of confusion.”

Tharp said crypto is not regulated in the United States, making it, “a perfect breeding ground for scams.” She said old scams are getting new life with crypto.

To avoid getting scammed, Tharp said, the solution is research.

“You want to go into it with an informed mind of how this works and what to expect. There’s a lot of confusion out there,” she said.