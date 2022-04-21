PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — While taking out the trash, how much food waste is being thrown away? To celebrate Earth Week, one local business shared its mission for sustainability and its growth over the past year.

Yvonne Rosenbohm and her husband own Better Earth Logistics, a Central Illinois composting service. The business has been around for roughly five years, but in the past year, has seen tremendous growth.

“The driving force for us is our kids,” Rosenbohm said. “I look at my two boys and I think, ‘I want them to grow up in a world that does not have landfills everywhere, that has new life and has solutions for problems that we are creating ourselves. We are creating the plastic problem ourselves.”

“It’s important to compost food scraps because the more we can put into composting, and back into the soil instead of into the landfills, is better for everybody,” said Patrick Couri, kitchen manager at Sous Chef, a local grocery store that partners with Better Earth Logistics.

A community compost kiosk is right outside Sous Chef in its parking lot, off Pecan Street in Peoria’s Warehouse District.

“We get new customers every week looking for compost kits,” said Sous Chef Owner Katie Couri Rodolfi.

The business took a hit with COVID-19, especially during the shutdowns when most restaurants closed down. Rosenbohm said, however, after that recovery, things really took off for the family-owned business.

New partnerships include Radish Kitchen, located in Peoria’s Campustown Shopping Center, and Under the Ground, a restaurant coming soon to Bloomington.

“It’s really fun just to see new businesses come to town in different areas in Central Illinois that are doing so well that not only are making good choices when it comes to shopping local but also doing what they can to make better choices for the earth,” Rosenbohm said.

After the food scraps are collected by Better Earth, the food breaks down into nutrient-rich soil, which is then sold to local farmers and growers. This then creates a closed-loop, where things taken from the earth are returned to the earth.

“There’s been a lot of changes that we’ve made as we have had feedback from people to make it more affordable and make it accessible,” Rosenbohm said.

A new community compost kiosk was recently added to Peoria Heights, behind The Nook on Prospect Road, and now, the community can buy compost kits at Leaves n’ Beans, also on Prospect Road.

The community compost kiosks are left locked, but customers who purchase compost kits get a card to unlock them. This keeps the waste from being contaminated by non-compostable trash like plastic. Rosenbohm said even things like stickers can contaminate the compost.

“The stickers break down into microplastics,” she said, “we don’t know the damage that’s going to end up doing.”

Education to avoid contamination and encourage people to compost is a big priority for Better Earth Logistics. As they put out more educational videos and social media posts, Rosenbohm said, more people reach out looking to start composting for themselves.