PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday morning, Pekin first responders were recognized for the rescue of a four-year-old boy last month.

On Feb. 28, police were called to Lake Arlann in Pekin for a report of the boy walking on the ice. As officers coordinated with dispatchers, the boy fell through.

“They didn’t think about it, they jumped in that cold water,” said Pekin Police Chief John Dossey.

At a special City Council meeting Monday, a large crowd gathered in City Council Chambers for the brief ceremony. There, body camera footage from the officers showed the rescue.

Officer Wesley Washburn jumped in after the boy, then “punched his way through the ice” to save his own life, according to Dossey. Washburn was taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

The three officers were awarded medals of valor and a life-saving award.

Pekin Fire Chief Trent Reeise also took time to recognize four firefighters. The deputy chief, according to Reeise, performed life-saving measures on the boy, while keeping eyes on the scene and communicating with dispatch. For this, he received an excellence award.

The Ladder 1 crew on scene all got life-saving awards as well.

“We also recognized those citizens who maintained a visual contact, alerted 911,” Dossey said. “And we recognized the dispatchers who, in essence, organized the chaos.”