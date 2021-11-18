Children’s Home in Peoria looking for wish list donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders with the Children’s Home Association of Illinois are encouraging Central Illinoisans to make a child’s holiday brighter by fulfilling their wishlist.

Matt George, CEO and President of the Children’s Home in Peoria, said the goal is to make sure every child in the area has a normal Christmas with at least one present, just like others.

“It’s a chance for whether you’re a business, or whether you are an individual, or a group, a school group, that wants to get together and just help. That’s what we’re looking for right now, just to reach out and help these kids and families,” said George.

Children at the home created their own Holiday Wish Lists. Those who want to participate can fulfill a personalized wish list of requested gifts.

The Children’s Home has a toy room, where presents can be donated and gift-wrapped for clients.

Leaders are asking for hygiene products to be donated as well.

All gifts must be unwrapped and dropped off at the Administrative HQ Building, at 2130 N. Knoxville Ave. They can be donated Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. before Dec. 17.

Those who do not have the money to donate gifts are encouraged to donate lightly used to new Christmas lights to make the Children’s Home feel homier.

George’s hope is to create dreams and memories that will last a lifetime for the children.

There are 1,200 wish lists to fulfill, so those wanting to complete one or more can email develoment@chail.org, or call (309)-685-1047.

Those looking for more information can contact the organization’s Youth and Community Engagement Manager Nancy Simpson by calling (309)-687-7214, or by emailing nsimpson@chail.org.