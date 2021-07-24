Christmas In July, Local church hosting holiday gift shoppe in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — First United Methodist Church of Chillicothe hosted a holiday gift shoppe from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Event coordinator Carol Ritter said they moved the shoppe to July after their “Christmas on 6th street” event was canceled due to COVID-19 in December.

“We have done ‘Christmas on 6th Street’ for many years in December, but with COVID we decided we would try ‘Christmas in July’, so this is our first venture at it,” Ritter said.

Local crafters brought a variety of handmade items to sell for a good cause.

“Part of the proceeds will go out into the community, to various groups in our local community,” Ritter said.

Ritter said they hope to donate the profits to several groups, including Crossword Café and the Midwest Distribution Center.

More information on future events can be found at the First United Methodist Church of Chillicothe’s Facebook page.