CityLink offering free rides in exchange for non-perishable food items Nov. 3 & 10

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink will be offering free bus rides on Wednesday, Nov. 3, and Wednesday, Nov. 10 in exchange for non-perishable food donations for their 34th annual Stuff-A-Bus food drive.

One donation is required per ride.

The food drive has been going on for 34 years with the goal of eliminating hunger in Peoria.

Emily Watson, marketing and community outreach for CityLink, said, “The Peoria Friendship House has been serving about 400 meals weekly to people in need, and so we know this food is going to help sustain them at least through most of next year.”

The partnership with Kroger has allowed CityLink to collect enough food to stuff a classic CityLink bus, benefitting the food pantry at the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service.

CityLink’s goal is to collect 10 tons of food, which can be purchased or dropped off at all Kroger store locations in Peoria and East Peoria.

