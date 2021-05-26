CityLink to partner with Wildlife Prairie Park for limited-service Sunday shuttle May 30-June 27

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents in Peoria will soon have a new mode of transportation for experiencing wildlife.

CityLink is partnering with Wildlife Prairie Park to provide a limited-service shuttle from

the Downtown Peoria Transit Center to the park in Hanna City on Sundays.

The service will begin Sunday, May 30, and will conclude Sunday, June 27. After ridership is evaluated, the dates could be extended a press release stated.

“We are pleased to begin a limited-service shuttle to Wildlife Prairie Park this summer. The shuttle

provides an opportunity for our passengers to access the park and offers an alternative

transportation option for residents visiting the park to save on gas. We are hopeful that people will

take advantage of the shuttle and we can make plans to extend service beyond June 27,” said

CityLink General Manager Doug Roelfs.



The shuttle will arrive at the park approximately 30 minutes after departing the transit center.

A complete schedule of times the bus will leave the transit center is as follows:

• 9:30 a.m.

• 12:00 p.m.

• 2:30 p.m.

• 3:45 p.m.

• 5:00 p.m.

Passengers will not be allowed entry to the park one hour prior to the listed closing time. This departure is to bring the shuttle to the park for the final leave from the park to the transit center.

The shuttle will leave the park at the following times:

• 10:15 a.m.

• 12:45 p.m.

• 3:15 p.m.

• 4:30 p.m.

• 5:35 p.m.

Passengers will be dropped off at the Wildlife Prairie Park Visitor Center, where they can purchase

entry to the park. Passengers taking the shuttle will be required to pay a regular bus fare – $1.00 per ride for adults, $0.50 per ride for students and seniors, and children under 54 inches ride free.

Exact change is required as bus operators cannot make change. Passengers may also use a CityLink 30-Day Pass or Day Pass to ride the shuttle.

“Access to nature is critical. We are looking forward to building this partnership with CityLink to

increase consistent access to Wildlife Prairie Park for the Peoria area and beyond,” said Wildlife

Prairie Park Executive Director/CEO Roberta English.