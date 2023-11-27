CHICAGO (WMBD) — From phones to fast food, many arguments have been started over what brand is best, and a recent study has revealed which brands are preferred across the country.

Researchers at Shane Co. used Google Trends to determine how much people are looking for competing brands in each state for the past year.

Here are some favorites across Illinois.

Brand Battle Illinois Favorite America’s Favorite Apply Music vs Spotify Spotify Spotify Coke vs Pepsi Pepsi Coke McDonald’s vs Burger King McDonald’s McDonald’s Domino’s vs Papa John’s Domino’s Domino’s Starbucks vs Dunkin’ Starbucks Starbucks Amazon vs Walmart Amazon Amazon Data from Google Trends compiled by Shane Co.

The study also found that Android phones are more popular than iPhones in 34 states. It also showed that UPS is more popular than FedEx in 32 states, and American Airlines is more popular than Delta in 40 states.

More information is available here.